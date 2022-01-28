(The Center Square) – A new pre-apprenticeship program in Illinois is designed to create a qualified worker pool for construction trades.
State officials announced a $9.6 million investment into the Illinois Works program. The funds will help more than 1,000 participants through 23 partner organizations around the state.
Programs will provide technical instruction and industry-recognized certifications and will include transition services to help participants enroll in Department of Labor apprenticeship programs. All programs also include stipends for participants in the program, wraparound services, and a workplace experience that provides them with hands-on exposure to construction job sites.
“The Illinois Works pre-apprenticeship program helps Illinoisans who have traditionally been unrepresented in the construction and building trades get their start in the industry,” acting director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Sylvia Garcia said.
According to the Associated General Contractors of America, construction employment increased in approximately two-thirds of the 358 U.S. Metro areas analyzed between November 2020 and November 2021. The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights region added the second most construction jobs in the country.
“It isn’t surprising that construction employment has picked up in most metros over the past year, given the strong economic rebound most of the country has experienced,” Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist said in a statement.
Grants ranged from $170,673 to $500,000 and are for organizations throughout the state, including in Chicago, Rockford, Decatur and Belleville.