(The Center Square) – Illinois Prisoner Review Board members with high rates of granting convicts leniency don’t have the recommendation of a state Senate committee.
Senate Republicans have been critical of what they say is gamesmanship in the appointment, withdrawal and reappointment of such members.
Several members of the PRB appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared before the Illinois Senate Executive Appointments Committee Tuesday. State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, said the jockeying of the appointments to the $90,000-a-year job kept members from being scrutinized by lawmakers and gave rise to concerns of conflicts of interest.
“Is it reasonable for the average Illinoisan to assume that people whose job is being held hostage could be influenced out of the desire to maintain their position on the PRB?” Plummer asked.
Data compiled by Senate Republicans show votes for leniency of convicts by some PRB members in limbo increased upwards to seven times.
Committee chair state Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, said the governor’s actions are within bounds.
“The General Assembly did not meet during COVID and the governor has the right to pull an appointee and reappoint them if they like,” Murphy said.
But the General Assembly did meet during COVID-19 and held remote hearings throughout the pandemic, approving all kinds of legislation and other appointments.
State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, took PRB member Oreal James to task for his votes to grant leniency nearly 45% of the time since he’s been on the board.
“Under horrific crimes you are consistently voting to release these folks, against the wishes of the judges, against the wishes of the state’s attorney and against the wishes of the victim,” McClure said. “Even in cases where they are showing no rehabilitation.”
James said he’s just one of 15 members making such decisions and he takes into account various issues.
“We have to go through the whole series and abate it and look at it, analyze it,” James said.
Eleanor Wilson, another PRB member with a high rate of leniency votes, also didn’t find favor from the committee. Both names were sent to the Senate floor without recommendation. They were not taken up by the full Senate Tuesday.