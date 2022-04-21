Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Last year, with gas prices nearly as high as they are now, he dismissed those concerns in launching a tourism campaign to get people out on road trips. He says he's concerned about gas prices now because of 7% inflation that's pinching pocketbooks on a range of commodities.