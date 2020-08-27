(The Center Square) – Illinois has been chosen to host two of the five new National Quantum Information Science Research Centers.
The projects are led by Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in affiliation with the University of Chicago. Each project will receive $115 million in federal funding. The Illinois General Assembly also directed $200 million to be split equally between the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois to develop quantum infrastructure for the Chicago Quantum Exchange.
The centers are intended to foster breakthroughs in quantum information science and related technology as part of the National Quantum Initiative.
David Awschalom, Q-Next director at Argonne, said Illinois is a leader in this technology.
“I think Illinois is in the forefront, not just because of this initiative which is quite spectacular that two of the five centers are located in the state of Illinois and near Chicago, but also the fact that we have some of the best industrial and academic partners in the country,” he said.
Scientists from Argonne and the University of Chicago achieved a breakthrough in February when they successfully entangled photons across a 52-mile “quantum loop” in the Chicago suburbs, establishing one of the longest land-based quantum networks in the country. The network will soon be connected to Fermilab, establishing an 80-mile test bed.
Anna Grassellino, a scientist at Fermilab, said the funding is a game-changer.
“I think it is a really important moment because it allows the national labs to really boost the quantum information science field,” she said.
“This is one of the most exciting developments for the economic vitality and prestige of our state,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “I could not be more delighted that Illinois will be home to not one, but two of the five quantum research centers in the U.S., opening the newest chapter in the storied history of scientific and technological innovation in the state of Illinois.”