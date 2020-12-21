In this photo taken on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organizers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", pets Ratna, about 3 year old hunting dog, left, and Goldy about 6 year mixed toy terrier. With humans spending all day at home, it's an opportune period to find the time to acclimate a new dog and an online project is capitalizing on this to match shelter dogs with people.