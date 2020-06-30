Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, and Illinois State Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, during debate on SB 264, the state budget for the new fiscal year starting in July, during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, May 23, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House of Representatives is holding session at the Bank of Springfield Center instead of the Illinois State Capitol because it allows for safe social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. [POOL PHOTO/Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]