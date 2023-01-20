(The Center Square) – Starting next week, Illinois taxpayers will be able to file their individual income returns to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and the department is encouraging Illinoisans to file online.
The window in Illinois to file your 2022 state taxes will be open from Monday, Jan. 23, until Tuesday, April 18. Maura Kownacki, a spokesperson for IDOR, said individuals could file on the state's website.
"We encourage taxpayers to use My Tax Illinois, our free online program that has been recently improved," Kownacki said. "This enhanced system allows taxpayers to file with or without an account, pay electronically, or receive direct deposit refunds, and receive immediate confirmation that their returns were submitted."
Kownacki said the department would review and issue refunds on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically as early as possible and select direct deposit in order to issue the fastest issuance of any refund," Kownacki told The Center Square.
Those who file their tax returns early and have "issue-free" filings could see their refunds as soon as four weeks after filing, according to Kownacki.
According to IDOR Director David Harris, 90.3% of tax returns were filed electronically last year, which helps stop the risk of fraud.
"IDOR works to safeguard and protect taxpayers from identity theft and will continue to coordinate with the IRS and other states to strengthen protections," Harris said in a statement. "By verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, IDOR prevented over $62 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued in the last year alone."