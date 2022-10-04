(The Center Square) – Illinois National Guard troops are in regular rotation to assist the federal government’s efforts at the southern border while a separate contingent supports efforts to receive migrants transported to the Chicago area.
“This is nothing new. We have two units at the Southwest Border right now that are getting ready to rotate back to Illinois,” said Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, public affairs director for the Illinois National Guard. “We’ve known for several months that our unit was going to deploy to the Southwest Border as part of a regular rotation of units there to support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission.”
Leighton told The Center Square in an email the mission started under former President George W. Bush in 2006 and was continued by preceding presidents, including President Joe Biden.
As part of the federal Southwest Border Mission under Title 10, the Illinois National Guard’s 1844th Transportation Company from East St. Louis will soon deploy to support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission along the southwest border. That’s under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North.
About 125 service members will provide support so CBP agents can conduct their law enforcement mission more efficiently, Leighton said.
The federal mission is separate from the state active duty mission in the Chicago area. There, Leighton said under the governor’s direction from last month, the guard soldiers are assisting the Illinois Department of Human Services with providing services to migrants at state expense.
More than 1,900 migrants have been transferred from Texas to the Chicago area. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to other places in an effort to highlight the increased flow of migrants crossing the border into his state.