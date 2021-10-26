(The Center Square) – Illinois’ main manufacturers’ group is hoping state legislators produce and pass a package of incentives to help incentivize the electric vehicle industry in the state before the end of the week, but some worry some electric vehicles could be excluded.
Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, said time is of the essence with lawmakers in Springfield through Thursday. That’s the final day of scheduled session for the year.
“Our hope is to pass something this week, because these companies are making their decisions today and if we wait until the spring, I think it’s too late,” Deznler said. “I think these companies will have made their decisions so it’s imperative that we get something passed this week.”
The incentives could be a variety of things like tax credits for hiring, or to help offset the cost of energy.
“We’re working with the governor and General Assembly to pass an incentive package that will encourage new electric vehicle manufactures, battery manufacturers, and really try to build an electric vehicle supply chain here in this state,” Denzler said.
State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said with all of the other controversial issues surfacing this week, incentives to grow jobs in Illinois could be one good thing that comes out, but the devil is in the details.
“If the package looks good and more importantly looks good for the state of Illinois and there’s a significant investment and significant job creation we certainly will look at that as a positive,” Rezin said.
But, Josh Witkowski, with motorcycle lobby ABATE of Illinois, fears electric motorcycles will get forgotten in the mix.
“It’s our hope that members of the General Assembly will make an amendment to the existing legislation and proposed legislation that would include motorcycles in any incentives, both manufacturing and purchasing, as well as include electric motorcycles for the future of electric infrastructure planning,” Witkowski said.
How much the incentives will cost taxpayers is not yet known. Lawmakers are in session through Thursday.