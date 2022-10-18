(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers and officials from the Illinois Manufacturers' Association wrapped up their week-long bus tour in Springfield on Friday, hoping to enact policies to help the industry.
The "Makers On The Move" bus tour started on Oct. 7 and traveled to nearly every state region, visiting manufacturing facilities, schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
The manufacturing industry in Illinois is estimated to generate around $600 billion annually for the state. IMA President Mark Denzler has called on lawmakers to enact policies that reflect the importance of the industry to the state.
"Action must be taken now to mitigate ongoing pain for Illinois manufacturers and families already struggling to make ends meet due to rising inflation and economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic," said Denzler before a joint hearing of House Public Utilities and Energy & Environment Committees in May.
Friday's news conference outside the Illinois State Capitol wrapping up the week featured several Illinois lawmakers, including state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield.
Butler agreed with Denzler's sentiment and said elected officials need to enact policies to support the industry better.
"To highlight what manufacturers do in Illinois is so important," Butler said. "I am proud to partner with the IMA to enact policies in this building behind here, to drive forward manufacturing in this state because it means so much to the state."
Butler said he is dedicated to working to help grow the industry in Illinois.
"Hopefully, we can have an economy and policies that attract people to Illinois," Butler said. "Not only attract them to manufacture things in our state but to help our current manufacturers to stay in business as well."
The IMA has also called for changes to the state's worker's compensation system, lower property taxes and changes to the state's energy policies.
"Illinois policymakers can no longer ignore warnings about rising energy costs and decreasing reliability as renewable energy resources fall short of making up for capacity lost as fossil fuel power plants are eliminated," Denzler said in May.
According to IMA, Illinois manufacturers employ 592,000 women and men on shop floors, producing $304 billion in the economic output, the single largest share of the Illinois economy.