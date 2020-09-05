(The Center Square) – As the Nov. 3 General Election nears, Illinois’ major political parties are focusing on what they want voters to think about as they decide who to vote for.
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said downstate is already on board with President Donald Trump. But, he said, voters, especially in the suburbs, see what’s happening with statehouse Democrats.
“Our speaker is under federal investigation, our governor is under federal investigation, we have Cook County commissioners, we have state senators who have been indicted and are going to go to jail and plead guilty,” Schneider said. “We need people to say, ‘Hey, we’re ready to do down a different path.’”
Schneider was referring to a sweeping federal probe into corruption in Illinois that's led to arrests of state and local elected Democrats, and utility giant ComEd entering into a deferred prosecution agreement that's implicated House Speaker Michael Madigan, who's also chair of the state Democratic Party. Com-Ed agreed to pay a $200 million penalty for its involvement in the scandal.
There also have been reports that federal investigators are looking into Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his and his wife's deliberate removal of toilets from a Gold Coast mansion in Chicago to reduce their property tax burden.
While acknowledging Illinois Republicans won’t be able to outspend the Democratic Party of Illinois with a billionaire governor and a House speaker who also controls millions of dollars in the state Democratic Party’s purse, Schneider said voters see what’s happening.
“Illinois is corrupt, it needs to change and we need Republicans, and we need people to wake up and understand that they’re not being served well by the Democrat party here in Illinois and we need to change their minds and vote for a Republican and give them a chance to show them what we can do,” he said.
Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Mary Morrissey didn’t respond to Trump's criticism of Democratic states and cities having significant financial problems, but said instead that the president’s divisive tweets and speeches are causing violence in the streets.
“Fanning the flames of hate and division is Donald Trump’s game plan – and only political lifeline,” Morrissey said. “Blaming others, especially Democrats, for Trump’s failed policies is a sad moment for a weak man. Joe Biden and Democrats are focused on bringing this country back together with real leadership.”
The election is Nov. 3. Early voting begins Sept. 24.