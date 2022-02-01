(The Center Square) – Activity at the Illinois statehouse is being disrupted as a winter storm is expected in Central Illinois.
The National Weather Service forecasts the Springfield area will get up to 16 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday and into Thursday. Sleet is also expected. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph. Snow totals vary from across the state, but the highest totals are expected through Central Illinois.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," an NWS message for Sangamon County says. "Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
"With the National Weather Service forecasting a winter storm for Central Illinois that could produce up to two feet of snow, it is in our best interest to cancel session for this week," House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said. "The winter storm warning says travel will be dangerous and we do not want to put people’s lives at risk while they’re on the road to and from Springfield."
The announcement came late Monday. The House does not have days scheduled next week. They are set to return Feb. 15.
The Senate will be in session as scheduled Tuesday, but Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, announced the rest of the week is canceled.
“Across the state people are being told to avoid unnecessary travel and to not put themselves at risk,” Harmon said in a statement late Monday. “We will turn to our remote committee process to get the work of the people done and look forward to a break in the weather and a safe return to the Capitol hopefully next week.”
The Senate schedule has them returning Feb. 8.
The canceled legislative days come as the Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the State and Budget Address Wednesday. He said last week he intends to be in person for the address. His address was delivered remotely last year out of concerns over COVID-19. With the news of the House and Senate canceling Wednesday, details about the speech have not been released. He has no public events scheduled Tuesday.
Out of concerns of the most recent COVID-19 wave that has now subsided, legislative leaders have canceled every session day so far this calendar year with the exception of one.