(The Center Square) – Some Republican lawmakers are urging Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to join Texas and 18 other states in a lawsuit in connection to the 2020 election.
The lawsuit contends four states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin – have failed to follow the U.S. Constitution with changes in election law that were implemented without legislative approval.
Rep. Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville was one of seven lawmakers to sign the letter.
“I think it's the thing to do,” Halbrook said. “I think truth needs to be discovered.”
Joining Halbrook in the letter were Reps. Chris Miller, Blaine Wilhour, John Cabello, Andrew Chesney, and Reps.-elect Adam Niemerg and Paul Jacobs.
Raoul told WMAY Friday that Illinois should not get involved.
“I think it is no business of Texas or any of the other states to go into other states where the question of the integrity of their election has been answered over and over and over again by state court, federal courts, and supreme courts,” Raoul said.
All 50 states and Washington D.C. have now certified their election results. Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, compared with 232 for Trump. The lawsuit is asking the Supreme Court to delay the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote and block the four states from casting their votes for Biden.
“We are hearing everyday from constituents who are upset with what is going on in the swing states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” Miller said. "They have no confidence in the results of this election. The future of our Republic depends on it.”
The Supreme Court has given no indication if it will hear the case or when.