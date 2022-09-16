(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers offer opposing views on the SAFE T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect Jan 1.
State Representatives LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, both discussed the SAFE T Act as taxpayers have heavily debated the measure on social media.
Neimerg told The Center Square that the Democrats who supported the measure should have expected this criticism from the public.
Ford said there is a misconception that criminals will be set free when this measure goes into effect.
The bill also limits who can be arrested and jailed depending on their crime.
Illinois' controversial SAFE T Act, which includes a provision that will allow most people arrested for crimes including violent felonies be released without posting bail, is set to go into effect on Jan 1.
State Reps. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, shared their opposing views on the new law with The Center Square Thusday as people on social media have heavily debated the measure.
The Safety, Accountability, and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, eliminates cash bail in Illinois, making it the first and only state in the country to do so. The measure also limits who can be arrested and jailed depending on their crime.
Neimerg told The Center Square that the Democrats who supported the measure should have expected this criticsm from the public.
"They knew what was in the bill when they passed it. They knew what was going on," Neimerg said. "They submitted this bill and knew what it was going to do, and now they are starting to see the public opinion is completely the other direction on this piece of legislation."
Ford said that many Republicans are spreading false information regarding the act.
"These people who take an oath of office that say they're going to uphold the constitution and then lie to their constituents is sad," Ford said. "They have a duty to tell the public the truth about public policy."
Ford said there is a misconception that criminals will be set free when the measure goes into effect.
"If a person breaks the law and it is an obtainable offense, they are going to jail," Ford told The Center Square. "We have state police and municipal police all over the state that have good judgment and know how to protect our communities."
Neimerg said that the people of Illinois again disagree with the Democratic party.
"When you look at the radical left and what they have done to the state of Illinois, a majority of Illinoisans are against it and we are seeing that with the SAFE T Act," Neimerg said.