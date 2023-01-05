(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield for lame-duck session. The House introduced new members. The Senate remembered one they've lost.
The final days of the 102nd General Assembly could include passage of a variety of last-minute bills, including a possible ban on certain types of guns among other legislation. Nothing advanced Wednesday. Instead, state Rep. Mark Luft, R-Pekin, introduced former state Rep. Keith Sommer's replacement in the state's 88th district.
"I just wanted to take a moment so everybody can recognize his replacement, Rep. Bill Hauter from Morton. He is on the floor now, so let's all welcome him," Luft said.
State Rep. Jason Huffman, R-Athens, will replace Tim Butler, who announced his retirement in November 2022, and Diane Blair-Sherlock, D-Villa Park, will replace Deb Conroy.
Members of the Illinois Senate also met for the first time during the lame-duck session Wednesday. The start of the session included a prayer for former Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who passed away in December of 2022.
Pastor Keith Thompson of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Peoria led the prayer.
"We will remember our dear friend and loved one in the name of Scott Bennett as we go forward," Thompson said.
Bennett's wife Stacy was appointed to fill the vacancy.
The Senate also advanced several bills to third readings.
The lame-duck session will go until Jan. 10, with the new General Assembly starting Jan. 11.