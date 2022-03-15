(The Center Square) – A piece of legislation heard before the Illinois House of Representatives could bring an end to the state's high gas tax, by implementing a cap on the tax.
State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, introduced House Bill 5723 which would cap the sales tax on gas at 18 cents per gallon for motor fuel and 80% of that amount for gasohol and biodiesel.
According to AAA, diesel fuel, as well as regular unleaded gasoline, are at their highest price per gallon in the state's history. Prices in Illinois are the eighth highest in the nation currently and with the state's gas tax being at 38 cents per gallon, Illinoians are feeling the burden, Batinick said.
"The state should not experience this bump in revenue on the backs of consumers, particularly middle and lower-income consumers who are already suffering financially from inflation and high gas prices," Batinick said.
Batinick said his legislation is designed to limit the state's high gas tax.
"This simply caps the sales tax we get on gas at the level it was on January 1st," Batinick said. "This could mean saving 10 to 20 cents per gallon for consumers."
One year ago the state's average price per gallon of regular gas was $3.052, that price has now increased to $4.557 per gallon, which Batinick said hurts everyone.
"I am fully against this common cause, anybody who drove down here today in the car can realize that gas prices are hurting everybody," Batinick said.
Back in November, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act, which incentivizes manufacturers of electric vehicles as well as motorists who own an electric vehicle.
Batinick argued that the people most affected by the state's gas prices can not afford electric vehicles right now.
"Prices are disproportionally hurting middle income and lower-income people," Batinick said. "Last time I checked, lower-income people aren't the ones with Teslas."
According to AAA, the gas price average is $4.565 for Illinois and $4.325 nationally, as of Tuesday.