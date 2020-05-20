(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker was escorted out of the first legislative session day since March for refusing to wear a mask.
The first order of business Wednesday was a vote on whether legislators should be required to wear a mask during the proceedings.
Some Republicans went on record as saying they would not wear a face mask, but House Speaker Michael Madigan said anyone who did not comply could be temporarily removed from the Bank of Springfield Center, where the House is meetingc.
House Minority leader Jim Durkin urged fellow GOP lawmakers to comply.
"Our greatest responsibility as elected officials is to protect our people, so with that, I just want you to know that I will be supporting the rule and I encourage you to support it as well,” Durkin said.
The rule change passed by the vote of 97 to 12, but Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia refused to put on a mask, and a debate began on whether he should be kicked out of the proceedings.
Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington said there are more important issues to talk about.
“I don’t think that the people who sent us here today, whatever district you represent, that those people intended for us to focus our time on a mask showdown of whether you’re wearing it or not,” Brady said. “Ladies and gentlemen of the House, we are all in this together, so let’s be together. We are here to get things moving and open across this state.”
After debate, a vote was taken on the removal of Bailey from the premises. The vote was 81 to 27 in favor, and Bailey was escorted out. It is not known if he plans to take part in Thursday’s proceedings.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Bailey had gone too far.
"The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, a callous disregard for people's health," the governor said during a news conference. "The representative has no interest in protecting others."
Earlier in the day, Bailey had entered the Bank of Springfield Center through a public entrance, rather than the entrance for lawmakers. Protesters outside the center cheered Bailey as he walked through the crowd to enter the building.
Bailey was one of several lawmakers on the floor not wearing a face covering before the vote. Bailey submitted to a temperature check after entering the building.
Lawmakers are trying to complete the entire spring session’s worth of work in three days.