(The Center Square) – A recently enacted law to extend the landscape architect licenses recognized by the state of Illinois highlights the issue of protectionism in professional industries.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation notes on Jan. 1, 2020, the Landscape Architect Act of 1989 sunsets.
“No further action is required for those Landscape Architects that currently possess a Landscape Architect registration and can no longer be renewed,” IDFPR said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker brought it back by enacting Senate Bill 214 earlier this month.
Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Orphe Divounguy said some professional licenses may be necessary.
“What they do is they say ‘we’re going to protect consumers from bad actors by limiting the number of people who can enter the profession,’ but we know that’s not true because more competitive markets are the best protectors of consumers,” he said.
Whether it’s intended, or not, such a move protects those already in the industry.
“They’re protecting themselves from competition,” Divounguy said. “Having fewer competitors means they can charge higher prices.”
“You also lower ultimately, the price for the good or service actually falls, so consumers are actually better off with more competitors in an industry than when there are few,” he said.
Divounguy also said licensing creates barriers for young people wanting to get into such industries. It can also hurt those looking for a change of career.
“‘I don’t have very many years left, but I can shift to landscaping and earn a living,’ and something like that can actually prevent them from making the switch," he said.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation regulates dozens of professions, ranging from acupuncturists to wholesale drug distributors and more.