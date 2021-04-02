(The Center Square) – Hundreds of millions in funds from the federal government for rental payments during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Illinois Housing Development Authority have yet to be released.
Dave Giammarrusco owns an investment property in Springfield. He said he is owed thousands by a tenant who he says is hiding behind an eviction moratorium that continues through this summer.
“I have depleted my savings, depleted my emergency funds from paying the mortgages,” he said.
He also continues to pay his property taxes.
While some have urged similarly situated landlords to apply for the federally funded Paycheck Protection Program, Giammarrusco said he doesn’t qualify.
“Because I only have one property I guess it’s not that big of a deal to the federal government,” Giammarrusco said.
Giammarrusco hears about some of the parameters for a federally funded program coming together from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, but that is not yet available.
“Now I have to rely on a tenant to do their portion of that work just to be eligible for that payment,” he said. “And if the tenant says ‘no, I don’t want to,’ then there’s really nothing I can do about it.”
Previously, the IHDA website said it had an anticipated launch date of April 2021. Friday, the website said “in the near future,” but did show various eligibility and document requirements for people to get up to $25,000 for assistance.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said the federal funds that are already approved but working through the state must be released.
“The state officials have to look at making sure those dollars go to pay rent,” Davis said. “And that's something that I would be happy to work with the governor’s team and the housing authority on to provide for some accountability so that those who decided to retire and maybe having a couple of rental properties in retirement, they need to be paid too."
But, Davis also said there has to be accountability to make sure landlords get the funds that are released.
A COVID-19 bill Congress passed last year sent $834.7 million in federal taxpayer-funded financial assistance for Illinois renters and landlords.