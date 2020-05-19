(The Center Square) – Whether or not wearing a face mask will be a mandate for members of the Illinois House will be among the first votes taken when Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield on Wednesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker made it a requirement for people in Illinois to wear face coverings in public places where six-foot social distancing wasn't feasible in starting May 1.
But some people don’t want to wear masks, including at least one state Representative.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, called for a change to House rules.
“I am proposing we move to adopt changes to the House rules that require members, staff and the public to wear masks, submit to temperature checks prior to entering the building each day and observe social distancing guidelines outlined by public health experts while inside the Bank of Springfield Center,” Madigan said in a statement. “The House will take up this rule change immediately upon convening Wednesday.”
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, plans to vote against it.
“I will certainly be voting against the measure,” he said. “I have yet to decide on how to handle the situation once the measure presumably passes.”
Democrats have a supermajority in the chamber.
Madigan said those who don't follow the rule could be removed.
“After the motion passes, any member in violation of the rule change will face discipline, including potentially being removed from the chamber by a vote of the House,” Madigan said. “This is not an action I take lightly, but when it comes to the health and safety of members, their families, staff and the communities they represent, it is the right and prudent thing to do.”
Bailey said early on, as per the governor’s advice, that it was six feet apart or a mask.
“That’s the whole purpose of us going to the Bank of Springfield Center is the simple fact that we are six-feet apart,” Bailey said. “So I liken this to playing a game of Monopoly and someone wants to decide they want to change the rules.”
A spokesperson for Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said Senators "already have a long-standing rule regarding appropriate attire" and they "believe everyone will responsibly follow recommendations."
Lawmakers return for three days of special session on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.