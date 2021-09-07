(The Center Square) – The Illinois House will return to Springfield on Thursday.
In a statement, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said the purpose will be to consider a sweeping energy bill the Senate passed earlier this month.
Welch said he’s pleased with the negotiations. The measure could include subsidies for nuclear energy and money for clean energy programs.
Opponents say the measure will increase the cost of electricity for consumers.
“I am pleased to see negotiations moving forward on a comprehensive energy proposal that prioritizes a greener future for Illinois, as well as meaningful ethics reform and maintaining our current workforce,” Welch said in a statement. “I cannot thank Leaders Evans, Gabel, and Hoffman enough for their dedication and ensuring all stakeholders are heard throughout this process. I am confident that we will have a plan that Illinois can be proud of and will be viewed as a model for many other states."