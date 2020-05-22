(The Center Square) – The Illinois House will be in session Saturday.
House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, said the three-day special session to address with the state budget and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended.
"We have continued our work toward a state budget and voted to secure funding that will ensure vital services like health care, education, and resources for those facing layoffs and furloughs are met," Madigan said in a statement Friday evening.
“When committing ourselves to this session, we acknowledged that the work before us would take at least three days," Madigan said. "We must continue our work to provide relief and support to all Illinois communities and the people of Illinois affected by this unprecedented crisis. The House will convene tomorrow to continue our work.”
It wasn't immediately clear if the Senate will convene Saturday.
Lawmakers have a May 31 deadline to pass bills with simple majorities. After that, legislation that has a start date of July 1, like the annual spending plan, requires a three-fifths vote in each chamber.