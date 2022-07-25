(The Center Square) – Working groups are being created in the Illinois House for topics that could be part of a yet-to-be-announced special session.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, announced last month, after the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion, there would be a special session but stopped short of announcing the date.
Since then, there have been other high-profile issues surface, including how to address mass shootings.
Monday, Welch’s office announced four working groups to address abortion, guns and other issues surrounding those topics.
Welch’s office said that Democratic lawmakers would collaborate with stakeholders and community advocates on reproductive health, firearm safety, mental health awareness and resources, and combating the rise of online extremism.
“Illinois has done a lot of important work to ensure we remain an outlier in the Midwest in protecting reproductive health and shielding our citizens from the nationwide scourge of gun violence,” Welch said in a statement. “But after the extremist Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and the tragedy that took place in Highland Park, it is apparent that we have more work to do. I have created these working groups to take a balanced and research-driven approach to meaningfully reform our laws in Illinois.”
Welch’s announcement did not feature Republican members on any of the working groups. A message to a House Republican spokesperson was not immediately returned.
A separate Public Safety Working Group will continue working on issues of public safety, Welch’s office said.