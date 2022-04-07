(The Center Square) – The Illinois House has passed legislation in an effort to hold Russia accountable for the ongoing war in Ukraine.
A measure sponsored by state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, directs state pension funds to eliminate any investments in Russian-based companies, including funds in the Illinois Teachers Retirement System.
The bill also sets up a group to study Russian money laundering in Illinois real estate.
“We cannot sit back and just wait for this to be over,” LaPointe said. “We in Illinois have to use our toolbox to do our part. As one of the most comprehensive state responses in our country, this bill is part of our part.”
With input from Republicans, a provision was added to create a study group on foreign interference in state elections. State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, wants to prevent a repeat of the 2016 Russian hack into the Illinois State Board of Elections.
“We have 108 election authorities in the state of Illinois that do great work around the state, but they have foreign actors all the time trying to get into their systems,” Butler said.
The bill would also create a task force to investigate Russian money-laundering within Illinois real estate ventures, through residential, industrial and commercial properties.
The legislation also addresses the possibility of Ukrainian refugees coming into the state. The Illinois Department of Human Services would create emergency rules regarding a resettlement program for Ukrainians.
The measure passed by a unanimous vote and heads to the Senate.