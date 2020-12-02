(The Center Square) – Don’t expect any sanctioned high school sports in Illinois for the rest of the year because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday there won’t be any sports prior to January.
“[T]he Board has no expectation to begin any winter sports seasons until 2021, but will remain agile in their preparation and willingness to adapt should a window present itself sooner,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said.
The statement also discussed the possibility of moving girls' badminton from the spring to the winter with a decision on that possible action on that at the next meeting on Dec. 14.
“When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the Board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly,” Anderson said. “In addition, the Board hopes to reestablish contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports.”
Anderson said the Board and staff also have received questions from schools regarding Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Phase 4 Tier 3 mitigations restricting gym and locker rooms during open gyms before and after school.
“The Board believes that local schools and their districts may interpret the application of this and whether or not their facilities are made available to community members in their district according to the guidance for public health and fitness centers,” Anderson said.