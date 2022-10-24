(The Center Square) – As the Nov. 8 election nears, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee state Sen. Darren Bailey were asked how they would improve the licensing process for those seeking to get into Illinois' adult-use cannabis industry.
WGN hosted the two major party candidates for their second and final debate last week. The pair discussed schools, crime and health care. They were also asked about the cannabis industry in Illinois. The industry has seen several issues with minority applicants yet to receive various business licenses while many white business owners have, despite Pritzker and lawmakers stressing the need to provide equity to those most impacted by the war on drugs.
Bailey, R-Xenia, said he will not re-criminalize cannabis in Illinois but said the system needs to be upgraded.
"I find it interesting that Governor Pritzker for four years has preached equity, and he finally had his opportunity with these recreational marijuana dispensaries, and he failed," Bailey said.
Pritzker, who enacted the state-regulated industry in 2020, said Bailey's conservative views could not help the industry.
"Just like with abortion rights, where he opposes abortion but then complains about how we are going about providing the rights to people in Illinois, he opposes cannabis legalization, and now he wants to complain," Pritzker said.
Pritzker said he is fighting for problems within the industry to be addressed while his opponent is not. Bailey said that is false as he claims many who have applied for licenses have reached out to him.
"I would love to see some proof of that," Bailey said. "I would love to see some proof of these 146 people who are supposedly in the process of getting their licenses because it is not happening because many of these people are coming to me, wondering what the problem is."
Since its legalization, Illinois adult-use marijuana sales have brought in more than $3 billion in revenue. Although, since 2021, the state has given out 88 craft grow licenses, 54 infuser licenses, and 189 transporter licenses, only 20 of those licenses have been issued to Black owners.
The election will be held on Nov. 8. Early voting is underway.