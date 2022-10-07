(The Center Square) – The condition of Illinois’ budget depends on who you ask, especially the two candidates for governor.
Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker have differing views on how the state budget has been handled the past four years.
During the last budget negotiations, Pritzker cited a $1.7 billion surplus, but budget documents reportedly show a $1.5 billion deficit at the end of 2023.
“I’ve balanced four budgets in a row, I paid all the state’s overdue bills, if we keep balancing the budgets, if we keep doing it, we can make tax cuts permanent,” said Pritzker during Thursday’s gubernatorial debate.
According to Illinois Policy, Illinois’ budget was boosted using $14 billion in federal aid. Prior to the federal bailout, Pritzker added more than $5.2 billion in new or higher taxes and fees since taking office.
“When I started this journey with J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois budget was $34 billion and today it is $46.5 billion,” said Bailey. “When there's a problem, J.B. just happily throws cash at the problem without any accountability or transparency.”
A recent Auditor General review of the state’s five state-run pension funds shows that statutory pension payments over the past few years have been $4 billion short of what would have been deposited. Despite the budget requiring annual pension system contributions to reach 90% funded by 2045, the amount is inadequate to fully address the state’s pension burden.
“We have had four straight years of $4 billion declines in the unrestricted net position, which is like a loss, even as the state claims it is a balanced budget,” said Bill Bergman from Loyola University.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has also been the subject of audit findings. A recent audit of IDES reported inadequate records of unemployment benefit payouts. The total amount of fraud isn't known, but a federal report indicated there was a contingent number of $1.8 billion in fraud from the federal program in Illinois.
Illinois borrowed more than $4.5 billion to pay unemployment during the pandemic. The Pritzker administration has paid down all but $1.3 billion, a debt that carries interest costs for taxpayers.
Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, is now urging the state to pay back federal unemployment trust fund loans.
“Illinois is among only four states that have not yet acted to eliminate outstanding state unemployment trust fund account loan balances. Without repayment, Main Street businesses are at risk of facing higher taxes that will undercut job creation and drive prices higher just as families and small businesses are struggling with record-high inflation and a looming recession,” he wrote in a letter to Pritzker.
The Volcker Alliance, a nonprofit group that promotes responsible government spending, said Illinois is vulnerable for budget stresses when the federal funds run dry.
“Illinois is very flush with funds now, but the state has a long history of using one-time actions, budget gimmicks, budget maneuvers to balance the budget,” said Bill Glasgall, director of public finance for the alliance.