(The Center Square) – Hospitals in Illinois have room for additional patients now, but state public health officials said without a stay-at-home order, demand for hospital beds could quickly exceed capacity in a worst-case scenario.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials provide the updated information on hospital capacity during a daily press briefing Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 150 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,535 cases in 32 counties. Four additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 16. The four latest deaths were a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County resident in her 90s.
The age of all the reported cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. Information can be found online at Coronavirus.Illinois.gov.
“You deserve honesty and transparency on the gravity of our situation and the reason behind the aggressive measures like the stay-at-home order that I put in place,” Pritzker said Tuesday.
An infographic used during Tuesday’s briefing from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed that of the 26,025 hospital beds available in Illinois, 12,588 – or 51.6 percent – were occupied. Health officials estimate by March 30 the need for beds will increase by 2,511, and by 28,222 by April 6, exceeding the state’s capacity.
For intensive care unit beds, IDPH said there were 2,594, with 1,106, or 57.4 percent occupied. They estimate by March 30 that need will increase by 837, and by April 6 it would hit 9,407, exceeding the state’s capacity.
For ventilators, IDPH said of 2,229, there were 1,595 available. Public health officials estimate by March 30, there would be an increase of 419 in use and by April 6 a need for 4,704, or double of the state’s capacity.
The governor said those numbers represented worst-case scenario estimates for if he had not issued a stay-at-home order. That order, which the governor announced Friday and went into effect Saturday. The order closed all non-essential businesses in Illinois through April 7.
At the same time, state officials are reminding people that Illinois is accepting donations of personal protective equipment. People with equipment to donate can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For questions about COVID-19 in Illinois, people can call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
The governor said his administration was working at boost capacity to bring offline hospitals and hotels online, and inquiring about critical equipment to care for the most severe cases of COVID-19. That includes triage tents and other facilities.