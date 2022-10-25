(The Center Square) – With two weeks before polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get-out-the-vote efforts.
After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote.
“So at least on my side of the aisle, making sure they get out to vote,” Pritzker said. “I think that they’re already fired up. On the other side, I can’t tell you, but I think we’re going to get a pretty good turn out as compared to 2018.”
In a social media video Tuesday, Pritzker opponent and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey said he’s talking directly with voters, even those who say they can’t support him.
“Well, let me ask you this, are you confident you can vote for J.B. Pritzker because he’s destroyed our schools, he’s destroyed our streets, he’s raised your … taxes, and pushing family out of business, ‘well, no I can’t support that either,’” Bailey said. “So, that’s the conversation we have got to have.”
Pritzker continues his line that Bailey is too extreme for Illinois while Bailey said Pritzker’s extreme policies are harming public safety, schools and the economy.
It’s not just the gubernatorial candidates making stump speeches to get out the vote. Their running mates are also getting their message out to Illinois voters about which candidate will best run state government.
At a campaign stop this week in Chicago, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton laid out what she said were the Pritzker administration’s accomplishments.
“We’re ushering in a new era in Illinois where government works for the people, and that’s really what it should be about, right? Making your lives better,” Stratton said.
Last week in Springfield, Bailey running mate Stephanie Trussell criticized Pritzker’s handling of state government.
“We need to make government work again,” Trussell said. “No more will the state employees, will they be working from home. Must be nice, huh? Do we all want to work from home. No, they need to come in and serve the good people of Illinois. They will be in the office working.”
When reached for comment, a spokesman for Illinois Central Management Services didn’t say how many state agencies still allow remote work, or how many state employees that impacts.
The election is Nov. 8. Early voting is underway.