(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker cruised to re-election victory Tuesday, outpacing downstate Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey with more than 60% of the vote.
FOX News called the race about 45 minutes after polls closed, even as more than half of ballots had yet to be counted.
Voters also re-elected Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth to a second term.
A combat veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq War, Duckworth also secured more than 60% of the vote over Republican Kathy Salvi in early returns.
“Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton are beyond grateful to each and every voter who turned out this year for trusting them with a second term to build on their progress," JB for Governor spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein said in a statement. “From protecting women’s rights, to rebuilding Illinois’ infrastructure, to putting the state’s finances back on track, voters knew which candidates would guide them through the next four years with empathy, strength, and compassion.”