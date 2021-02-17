(The Center Square) – The Illinois Republican Party has launched a new campaign targeting Gov. J.B. Pritzker with the website FirePritzker.org.
The campaign was announced Wednesday before the governor’s budget address is reminiscent of the GOP’s “Fire Madigan” campaign that targeted former House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.
“From Cairo to Chicago, Quincy to Danville, the people of Illinois are saying enough is enough,” Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said in a statement Wednesday. “No more tax hikes, unbalanced budgets, and radical leftist agendas - and no more unaccountable rule by one man shutting down our economy and destroying Illinois' future. It’s time we FIRE PRITZKER.”
“Pritzker ran as an autocrat who would get back the basics of running government,” Tracy said. “Instead, we got a campaign to raise taxes, a ‘police reform’ bill that makes us less safe, indoctrination of our students, an incompetent unemployment system, over 30 dead veterans at a state facility, and king-like rule during the pandemic - indefinitely shutting down our economy and never consulting the legislature.”
Before announcing the campaign, Tracy told WMAY his efforts are to get back to promoting core Republican principles to expand the party’s base.
“Honest government, stronger economy, stronger families, fiscal sanity, more school choice, equal opportunity and strong public safety, because I think most Illinoisans believe in those core values and if they do they’re really Republicans, not Democrats,” Tracy said.
Illinois won’t be helped by one-party rule from Democrats, he said.
“What exactly is the GOP plan for the state of Illinois other than denying science and voting against COVID relief funds,” DPI Executive Director Mary Morrissey said. “We’ve heard the same tired attacks against Governor Pritzker since he took office, but we’ve yet to hear any solid plans to support our workers and families and move past this catastrophic pandemic. I guess we’ll keep waiting.”
Tracy acknowledged to WMAY Friday the uphill battle in campaign cash against Democrat dollars controlled by former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Tracy said. “We have like $200,000 and [Democratic Party of Illinois] Chairman [Michael] Madigan has like millions, multi-millions of dollars to compete with,” Tracy said Friday.
Tracy sid he believes the message of free markets, strong families and fiscal sanity will resonate.
“We need to expand the base, we need to reach out to youth more, and that is also part of our strategy,” Tracy said.
Tracy also criticized the Pritzker administration over the loss of 80,000 Illinoisans to other states.