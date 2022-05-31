(The Center Square) – The two front runners for the Republican nomination for governor gave their thoughts on the topic of abortion in Illinois and what changes they would make if elected.
Recent polling from Emerson College found about 37% of likely Republican voters were still undecided on a candidate, with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin holding a slight lead over state Sen. Darren Bailey, 24% to 19.8%.
Both men were asked about abortion during recent GOP debates. Irvin avoided taking a stance on the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would send decisions on restricting abortion back to the states.
Irvin said it would be irresponsible for him to comment because of he is a lawyer.
"Listen I am pro-life, but to comment on this leaked draft from the Supreme Court, would be irresponsible," Irvin said.
Moderator Mary Ann Ahern of NBC tried to get Irvin to take a stand, asking him if he believes the people of Illinois deserve to know where he stands on the subject.
"It is irresponsible for me to comment, I am a lawyer," he said again.
Bailey said that if he is elected governor, he will implement a plan that the rest of the nation will want to adopt.
"When I am governor and when we partner with civic and religious organizations, were going to do something great here in the state of Illinois that I believe is going to be used all over the nation," Bailey said.
Governor J.B. Pritzker has stood firm in his stance that all women should have access to abortion care in the state of Illinois and women from neighboring states as well.
Both candidates took time to speak out against the governor's views.
Irvin said the option for a child to get an abortion with no parental notification needs to change.
"Kids today cannot get an aspirin at school without getting their parent's consent," he said. "J.B. Pritzker thinks it acceptable, to sign into law legislation that allows a 13 to 14, to 15-year-old kid to walk into an abortion clinic and get an abortion."
Bailey said Illinois needs to make a change Pritzker's abortion on demand stance.
"Gov. Pritzker's tyrannical actions have destroyed life, destroyed the futures of some of our children and schools, this is absolute nonsense and it can never happen again," Bailey said.
The Illinois primary elections will be held on June 28th, early voting has already begun.