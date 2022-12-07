(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state's social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way.
The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy Hall is the first of nearly 200 license recipients to open its doors using the state's social equity application process.
Pritzker spoke on how the cannabis industry in Illinois is thriving.
"Equity in ownership is just one small piece of how we built equity into the entire cannabis program," Pritzker said. "With just one month to go in 2022, our cannabis sales have totaled more than $1.4 billion this year alone."
Pritzker said that the cannabis industry in Illinois is leading the way for the rest of the country.
"As we have promised from day one, Illinois has the most accessible and equitable cannabis industry in the nation," Pritzker said. "That's even with our hiccups and legal obstacles."
While the state issues licenses to growers, infusers and dispensaries, businesses still have to get approval from local governments, providing additional hurdles.
Springfield Alderman Roy Williams Jr. said to allow the industry to improve certain communities, leaders need to address the stigma attached to the industry.
"I have a ward full of empty buildings that could be utilized but are still sitting empty because of the boogeyman," Williams said. "Our boogeyman syndrome puts us behind the ball, and then we get all these communities that do it before us."
Pritzker said he is optimistic that more social equity dispensaries will open up across the state.
"I am hopeful that that will be the case," Pritzker said. "We are doing everything we can by providing loans to folks who need them and making sure we are helping them through this process the best that we can. So I am hopeful that we will see maybe all of them, but I understand small businesses are hard to start."