Illinois came in second lowest on a new ranking measuring migration growth among the states based on one-way U-Haul truck traffic leaving or entering their borders last year.
California displaced Illinois as the state with the biggest net loss of U-Haul trucks in 2020, the moving company reported. And Illinois was ranked lowest in U-Haul’s 2019 migration growth study.
Both Texas and Florida had the most net gains in U-Haul truck traffic from 2016 to 2019 before they were displaced by Tennessee in 2020, the company said. What makes Tennessee attractive is its business-friendliness and low taxes, according to U-Haul.
Those states with the most migration growth are ranked based on net gains of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state vs. trucks leaving their borders during a calendar year. More than 2 million one-way trips are logged by U-Haul every year, the company reported.
The annual ranking tracks truck traffic moving among its 22,000 truck- and trailer-sharing locations. U-Haul sees the data as a gauge of which states are attracting residents from outside their borders.
---
U-Haul Ranking of Migration Growth Among States
|2020 Rank
|State
|2019 Rank
|1
|Tennessee
|12
|2
|Texas
|2
|3
|Florida
|1
|4
|Ohio
|7
|5
|Arizona
|20
|6
|Colorado
|42
|7
|Missouri
|13
|8
|Nevada
|24
|9
|North Carolina
|3
|10
|Georgia
|16
|11
|Arkansas
|23
|12
|Indiana
|9
|13
|Wisconsin
|41
|14
|Oklahoma
|14
|15
|South Carolina
|4
|16
|West Virginia
|22
|17
|Utah
|8
|18
|Kentucky
|37
|19
|Montana
|26
|20
|Minnesota
|15
|21
|Kansas
|18
|22
|Alabama
|6
|23
|New Hampshire
|31
|24
|Iowa
|30
|25
|South Dakota
|28
|26
|Vermont
|10
|27
|Delaware
|21
|28
|Virginia
|39
|29
|Maine
|33
|30
|Idaho
|11
|31
|Mississippi
|25
|32
|Nebraska
|19
|33
|Wyoming
|27
|34
|Alaska
|17
|35
|Rhode Island
|35
|36
|Washington
|5
|37
|North Dakota
|32
|38
|Washington, D.C.
|38
|39
|New Mexico
|36
|40
|Michigan
|48
|41
|Pennsylvania
|46
|42
|New York
|43
|43
|Connecticut
|34
|44
|Louisiana
|40
|45
|Oregon
|29
|46
|Maryland
|45
|47
|Massachusetts
|47
|48
|New Jersey
|44
|49
|Illinois
|50
|50
|California
|49
Source: U-Haul International Inc.