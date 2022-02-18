(The Center Square) – Spring planting season will be here soon and the Illinois Farm Bureau is getting ready with several events around the state to address transportation laws and regulations.
The Rules for the Road Seminar will cover recent changes and some of the more established but still misunderstood rules, such as the USDOT Number, UCR registrations and driver’s license classifications.
Rodney Knittel, IFB assistant director of transportation and infrastructure, said the member seminars will address new and old trucking rules and regulations and how they pertain specifically to farmers.
“We have some exemptions, some special rules that relate to just farmers, and there are also some commodity hauling rules that are specific to people to just haul commodities and supplies for agriculture,” Knittel said.
The agricultural trucking industry can be dangerous. Tractor overturns are the leading cause of fatalities in the industry, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. These accidents result in about 130 deaths each year nationwide.
February sessions will also be offered virtually. Session dates, times and locations include:
- Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Christian County Seeds, 1929 N 2050 E Road, Stonington
- Feb. 24, 8 a.m., Champaign County Farm Bureau
- March 1, 10 a.m., Aydt Farms, 2748 Dahlgren Rd. E, Dahlgren
- March 2, 10 a.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 W Lincoln Ave., Charleston
- March 3, 10 a.m., Annawan Community Center, 314 N. State St., Annawan
- March 8, 10 a.m., Moose Lodge, 22500 IL Route 173, Harvard
- March 10, 6 p.m., Madison County Farm Bureau
- March 15, 10 a.m., Fulton County Farm Bureau
The seminars are open to all Illinois Farm Bureau members. Contact your local county Farm Bureau about the registration deadline for the Rules for the Road seminar you’re interested in.