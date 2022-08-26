(The Center Square) – Prep basketball playoffs in Illinois will look a little different this coming season.
After 25 years as a post-season staple, the annual Three-Point Showdown has been eliminated by the Illinois High School Association.
“I think the final domino was last year,” said Matt Troha, assistant executive director of the IHSA. “We went from two state final weekends to one and had a really condensed schedule. It was really difficult to fit it in there and at the condensed sectionals and regionals as well.”
In the past, players from each team at a regional pool took part in the shooting contest and then advanced on to sectionals and super-sectionals. The finals took place at the state championship weekend for each class.
Feedback from coaches around the state also helped in making the decision.
“They sort of admitted that … coaches see it sometimes as a distraction or [they] don't want a kid to get out of rhythm,” Troha said. “We weren't seeing a lot of them going to starters. It was more of ‘Hey, last kid on the bench, go shoot threes.’”
There are no current plans for a replacement event at this time.
“I think we really need to get comfortable and get set there [with the new format],” Troha said. “Then we could revisit what some of these other ancillary events are.”
Meanwhile, IHSA officials have approved the use of a shot clock in some regular-season tournaments and shootouts.
“We figure there's no harm in allowing schools and coaches to play with it,” Troha said. “To be able to get us some data, get us some reactions to see if and how it impacts the game.”
A survey of administrators and coaches last year returned general opposition to permanent shot clock use at this point.
“We know there are some high schools already that have them and there are certainly a lot of college and other types of venues that host tournaments and shootouts throughout the year,” Troha said. “If they want to use it within their high school event, then we're going to open that door and at least be able to get some real-game feedback on it.”
Information about how to apply for use of a shot clock at a tournament or shootout will be released to schools in mid-September.