(The Center Square) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has ordered all of the state’s driver services facilities to close for the rest of the month starting Tuesday.
“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” White said in a statement. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
During the closure, White’s office said driver licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, and other deadlines will be extended 30 days through an emergency rule.
White’s office is also calling on the federal government to extend the Oct. 1 deadline for REAL IDs to be required to fly domestically.
Many of the Secretary of State’s Office functions are available online. CyberdriveIllinois.com offers duplicate IDs or licenses, vehicle registration renewals, driving record abstracts, and dozens of other processes.
State officials on Tuesday announced 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus that originated in China in late 2019, including new cases in Peoria and Will Counties. Statewide, 105 cases had been confirmed in Illinois as of Monday afternoon.