(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that it would immediately close all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites.
No date has been set for reopening the state parks, but the department said it would be working with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health "to provide information as to the schedule for safely reopening our facilities," according to a news release Monday.
All upcoming events at Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites were canceled.
Those impacted by the cancellations and closures were asked to call the IDNR’s Parks Administrative Information Line at 217-782-6752.