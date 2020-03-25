State health officials reported another increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 673 new cases of coronavirus, including seven deaths. Illinois has a total of 2,538 cases and 26 deaths, officials said.
Thirty-seven Illinois counties now have cases of COVID-19, with Franklin and Tazewell counties now reporting cases.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike said warm weather will bring more people out of the house, but she urged caution.
“We are tempted to get together and socialize, but need to look forward and look for the big picture,” Ezike said. “There’s a lot at stake, and we can’t go for short term wins at the cost of our society.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that 450 retired health care workers submitted applications to help in the fight against the new coronavirus.
“Your fellow Illinoisans continue to show up for each other no matter how hard things get,” the governor said. “I know that because I see it happening every single day.”