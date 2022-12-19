(The Center Square) – Illinois corn farmers are keeping a close eye on negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico regarding the export of genetically modified corn.
Mexico has a controversial presidential decree that would ban genetically modified corn in 2024.
The presidents of 23 state corn grower groups, including the Illinois Corn Growers Association, have sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling for him to take additional steps to address the pending decree by Mexico that would block imports of biotech corn.
“Because the stakes for farmers and rural America are so high, we are calling on you to make this issue a critical part of your January 9th meeting with President López Obrador and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” the letter says.
U.S. officials have threatened to take action under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, arguing the decree would harm U.S. farmers.
“Basically what we’re asking for is that the administration take this very seriously and address the issue and enforce the agreement,” said Collin Waters, director of exports and logistics with the Illinois Corn Growers Association.
Mexico, which imports about 17 million tons of U.S. corn a year, has stated the decree focuses on corn for human consumption and that biotech corn for animal feed would be permitted.
“There's a lot of corn that moves out of Illinois into the Mexican market, particularly on rail but also out of the gulf too,” said Waters. “It's not just the indirect impact on Illinois farmers that would come from this but direct impacts as well.”
Mexico’s foreign minister said Friday the two sides were aiming to reach an agreement by the end of January.