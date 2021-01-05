(The Center Square) – A Republican member of Illinois’ congressional delegation plans to stand with other members of Congress from across the country to object to the certification of Electoral College votes from states that President Donald Trump lost, setting up a moment in history that hasn’t happened since 1867.
Trump has not conceded to former President-elect Joe Biden. Trump has claimed he won the race “by a landslide,” but the Electoral College last month gave the necessary votes for a Biden victory.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, from Oakland, Illinois, was sworn in on Sunday. On Wednesday, she plans to join with other Republicans from across the country in objecting to certification of the Electoral College vote. She said it’s not because of alleged voter fraud, but because states such as Pennsylvania went outside their state legislatures to rework election protocols.
“It’s not right, it’s not legal that certain people in power would capriciously change election rules when it’s very clear that it’s the legislature that should do that,” Miller told WMAY on Tuesday morning.
She urged other Republicans from Illinois to join her in objecting.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said he does not plan to join in objecting to the Electoral College because he will serve as one of the tellers who counts each state’s Electoral College votes during the Joint Session of Congress.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, said in a Facebook video Friday that objecting to the Electoral College will start a "terrible cycle where every election must be objected to and eventually, we will lose our ability to self govern, it really is that serious."
The Trump campaign alleges officials in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and other swing states changed voting procedures outside of the scope of the states’ legislatures to add things like ballot drop boxes and expanded mail-in voting. Such legal challenges in various courts by the Trump campaign have been rejected.
House Democrats have objected to Electoral College votes in previous presidential contests, like in 2016, 2004 and 2001, but no Senators carried the objections in those years.
Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, in a statement Sunday said such a move only serves to “undermine Americans’ confidence” in the election.
“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results,” Durbin said Sunday.
Miller said Durbin is partisan and it’s the right of members of Congress to object.
“I am going to stand up with my fellow colleagues that want free and fair elections, that want the future of our elections secured,” Miller said. “This is significant.”
At least 12 Republican Senators from other states plan to object.
If an objection is allowed, there’s expected to be a two-hour debate in each chamber. It’s unclear what kind of resolution such debate could produce.
Republicans are pushing for a commission of lawmakers and supreme court justices to do a ten-day review of the outcome from various states. Such a commission was created in 1877 the last time members of congress successfully objected after the 1876 presidential election.
Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 per the U.S. Constitution.