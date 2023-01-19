(The Center Square) – Members of Illinois’ congressional delegation are debating raising the ceiling on how much borrowing federal taxpayers will be on the hook for with a deadline set for Thursday.
The Republican-controlled U.S. House is looking for spending caps in any negotiations around increasing the borrowing threshold.
“I do not believe defaulting on our national debt is a prudent decision for our credibility, or our economic and financial stability,” U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, told The Center Square in a statement. “However, we must take steps to reduce our debt and limit out-of-control spending coming from Washington.”
U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, said the debt ceiling needs to be increased, but worried the debate could veer toward spending reductions in areas of taxpayer-subsidized benefits.
“We should be looking at our spending, we should be looking at how we're spending taxpayer dollars, I want to be a part of those conversations,” Budzinski told WMAY. “But this future upcoming debt ceiling debate is really about making sure that our economy can stay the course and we’re supporting working people.”
House Republicans have laid out a plan LaHood said will address “spending challenges.”
“And we hope Democrats will work with us to put our country on a more economically stable path and avoid default,” LaHood said.
Budzinksi worried a default could happen and “drive this economy off a cliff.”
“I am very concerned about some elements potentially of the Republican caucus looking to do and holding programs that support working people like Social Security and Medicare potentially hostage in this debate,” Budzinski said. “We need to find real solutions to tackling our spending.”
The nation’s debt ceiling stands at $31.4 trillion and has been increased about 100 times since World War II.