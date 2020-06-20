(The Center Square) – Colleges and universities in Illinois are preparing to welcome back students to campus this fall.
The University of Illinois has announced it will provide a mixture of in-person and remote instruction, along with safety measures like masks in the classroom and residence hall limitations on all three campuses. Dining halls will largely provide packaged meals for carryout, and in-person dining will be limited.
“We want the benefits of face-to-face instruction while keeping the faculty and students healthy and safe,” Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Kevin Pitts said. “It’s a fluid situation and we will respond accordingly.”
Dr. Jamel Wright, president of Eureka College, said she expects to be open this fall and that her school's size is beneficial throughout this process.
“We absolutely are on the same page as the U of I, but better able probably to leverage our size and make adjustments to our classroom spaces to ensure appropriate social distancing,” Wright said.
Western Illinois University in Macomb will open for face-to-face instruction Aug. 24. Interim President Martin Abraham released a statement regarding classes this fall.
“We will be adjusting the numbers of seats in our classrooms to allow for proper social distancing, we are adjusting class schedules so that we do not have back-to-back sessions in the same room, we are encouraging faculty to develop hybrid models that will supplement in person instruction with virtual content," Abraham said.
The university also is purchasing face coverings for faculty, staff and students, installing sanitizer stations throughout campuses as well as Plexiglass shields where students and staff interact.
"We will accommodate faculty and students who have verified medical issues that have concerns with attending in person, and we have decided that we will run our semester straight through until Thanksgiving, and then deliver the remainder of the semester through alternative formats, so that students can remain at home in a safe environment without risk of contracting the virus in advance of the Christmas holiday,” Abraham said.
Eric Jome, director of Media Relations at Illinois State University in Normal, said the campus will be open for fall semester, but overall plans were made flexible in case the landscape takes a turn for the worse.
“If the situation with the pandemic changes, we may have to pivot very quickly back to potentially all online courses if the situation dictates,” said Jome. Classes are scheduled to begin at ISU on Aug. 17.