(The Center Square) – Coronavirus cases on Illinois college campuses are on the rise. Nine of the state’s 12 public four-year universities have reported nearly 3,000 new cases on their campuses so far this fall.
Where does a student go after a positive test?
Chelsea Hamilton, director of Communications for University Housing at the University of Illinois, said they have set aside 5 percent of residence halls for students who need to isolate or quarantine.
“Typically we have one student per room, and they are placed in wings and floors and suites that are located in isolated areas from other residents,” Hamilton said.
Students who test positive for the virus must isolate for 10 days, while students who come in contact with a person who has tested positive must quarantine for 14 days, she said.
The University of Illinois is ramping up enforcement of restrictions on student activity after more than 300 COVID-19 cases in two days at the Urbana-Champaign campus. In an email to students, Chancellor Robert Jones said he expects all undergraduates to “limit their in-person interactions to only the most essential activities” for the next two weeks beginning Wednesday.
“We are very concerned about the number of students who are not paying attention to the isolation and quarantine guidelines who are continuing to engage in social activities without masks and appropriate social distancing,” Stephen Bryan, U of I Dean of Students, said.
The U of I recently unveiled a saliva test with results available in a few hours. The school is reporting 182,060 saliva tests have been performed since July. Colleges and universities around the country also are testing sewage in a bid to catch coronavirus outbreaks early.
Illinois State University in Normal is reporting over 1,000 students have tested positive since the start of fall semester. Eric Jome, director of media relations, said housing is available for students who need to isolate.
“First we ask that they return to their permanent residence to isolate, but we do have isolation spaces available at all of our residence halls on campus,” Jome said.
About 80 percent of classes are online to start the semester, so many of the dorms are empty, he said.
At Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, about 100 students have tested positive, and school officials report that 85 percent of isolation/quarantine spaces are still available.