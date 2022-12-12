A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.”
House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related restraining orders from six months to a year.
While the legislation says "assault weapon" does not include any gun that is bolt, pump, lever or slide action, is unserviceable or made inoperable, antique, uses rimfire ammunition or cartridges, “or has been excluded as an assault weapon in a Department of Natural Resources rule,” it does list around 100 different types of guns and brands as assault weapons.
Anyone in possession of an “assault weapon” would have 300 days from the bill’s enactment to register the firearm with Illinois State Police. Below is the list of guns listed as "assault weapons" in the legislation.
“Assault pistol”
AA Arms AP-9 pistol
Armalite M15 11.5 pistol
Beretta 93R pistol
Bushmaster pistol
Claridge HI-TEC pistol
D Max Industries pistol
EKO Cobra pistol
Encom MK-IV, MP-9, or MP-45 pistol
Heckler and Koch MP5K, MP7, SP-89, or VP70 pistol
Holmes MP-83 pistol
Ingram MAC 10/11 pistol and variations, including Partisan Avenger and the SWD Cobray
Intratec TEC-9/DC-9 pistol in any centerfire variation
P.A.W.S. type pistol
Skorpion pistol
Spectre double action pistol (Sile, F.I.E., Mitchell)
Stechkin automatic pistol
Steyer tactical pistol
UZI pistol
Weaver Arms Nighthawk pistol
Wilkinson "Linda" pistol
“Assault shotgun or rifle”
American Arms Spectre da Semiautomatic carbine.
AR10
AR15
AR70
Armalite M15
Avtomat Kalashnikov semiautomatic rifle in any format, including the AK-47 in all forms
Algimec AGM-1 type semi-auto
AR 100 type semi-auto
AR 180 type semi-auto
Argentine L.S.R. semi-auto
Australian Automatic Arms SAR type semi-auto
Auto-Ordnance Thompson M1 and 1927 semi-automatics
Barrett light .50 cal. semi-auto
Beretta AR70 type semi-auto
Bushmaster semi-auto rifle
Calico models M-100 and M-900
CIS SR 88 type semi-auto
Claridge HI TEC C-9 carbines
Colt AR-15, CAR-15, and all imitations except Colt AR-15 Sporter H-BAR rifle
Daewoo MAX 1 and MAX 2, aka AR 100, 110C, K-1, and K-2
Dragunov Chinese made semi-auto
Famas semi-auto (.223 caliber)
Feather AT-9 semi-auto
FN LAR and FN FAL assault rifle
FNC semi-auto type carbine
F.I.E./Franchi LAW 12 and SPAS 12 assault shotgun
Smith & Wesson M&P 15
Steyr-AUG-SA semi-auto
Galil models AR and ARM semi-auto
Heckler and Koch HK-91 A3, HK-93 A2, HK-94 A2 and A3
Holmes model 88 shotgun
Manchester Arms "Commando" MK-45, MK-9
Mandell TAC-1 semi-auto carbine
Mossberg model 500 Bullpup assault shotgun
Sterling Mark 6
P.A.W.S. carbine
Ruger mini-14 folding stock model (.223 caliber)
SIG 550/551 assault rifle (.223 caliber)
SKS with detachable magazine
AP-74 Commando type semi-auto
Springfield Armory BM-59, SAR-48, G3, SAR-3, M-21 sniper rifle, and M1A, excluding the M1 Garand
Street sweeper assault type shotgun
Striker 12 assault shotgun in all formats
Unique F11 semi-auto type
Daewoo USAS 12 semi-auto shotgun
UZI 9mm carbine or rifle
Valmet M-76 and M-78 semi-auto
Weaver Arms "Nighthawk" semi-auto carbine
Wilkinson Arms 9mm semi-auto "Terry"
Among other definitions, the legislation says an “assault weapon” is a “semiautomatic, centerfire rifle that can accept a detachable magazine and has: folding or telescoping stock, “Any grip of the weapon,” a flash suppressor, “A grenade launcher or flare launcher, length of less than 30 inches, a threaded barrel (for pistols), a shrouded barrel and more.