(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Tuesday that he plans to run his office from home after contracting COVID-19.
Raoul said he had minor symptoms of the respiratory illness over the weekend before using telehealth services to consult with a doctor. He was tested Monday and the test result came back positive Tuesday.
Raoul said he has been self-isolating since he developed symptoms and is in the process of contacting people he may have had contact with.
"My symptoms continue to be mild, and I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office," he said in a statement. "As I join the countless Illinois residents working from home, the programs and services provided by the Attorney General’s office will continue uninterrupted."
Raoul urged people in Illinois to remain vigilant.
"Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often," he said in a statement. "I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me. I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19."
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019. In Illinois, 133,016 confirmed cases of the virus, including 6,326 deaths, had been reported as of Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Worldwide, more than 8,084,396 cases and 438,399 deaths had been reported as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.