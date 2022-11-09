(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night.
Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify workers' rights in Illinois. Opponents say it will embolden already powerful public employee unions in the state and lead to significant increases in property taxes.
The amendment's language says, "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety."
Mailee Smith of the Illinois Policy Institute, which opposed the measure, said Wednesday it's still too early to predict the outcome.
"There are still around 500,000 to a million votes that could still be coming in," Smith said. "They want to ensure everyone has their vote counted and their voice heard."
The process for determining the outcome of the election on the measure is different from electing a candidate, Smith said.
"The amendment would need either 60% of those who vote on the amendment or 50% of total voters in the election," Smith said. "That is what makes this so tricky, and ultimately it comes down to that drop off rate."
The drop off rate includes people who did not choose to vote on the measure but cast a ballot in other races.
"Right now, it looks like this will come down to the number of people who did or did not vote on this on their mail-in ballots," Smith said.
Smith said the final vote count could come in the coming days.