(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household.
Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can mean high winds, tornados, flooding and power outages. Everyone in the household needs a plan for what to do in an emergency, he said. IEMA is encouraging people to build emergency kits for their homes and their vehicles.
“Every member of the household needs a customized go pack,” Sur told Illinois Radio Network.
Whether it is a duffle bag or a backpack or a rolling suitcase, people need something that is easy to grab if they have to evacuate, he said.
A child’s go pack can include food, toys, warm clothes and a copy of the household’s contact information plan.
An elderly person’s kit might have a three-day supply of prescription medicine, an extra pair of glasses, denture cream and a blanket.
Sur recommends having two flashlights and extra batteries for each person.
“I recommend spending a little more to get sturdy, good quality flashlights,” Sur said. He advocates making at least one flashlight a headlamp so that the wearer can light the way while keeping their hands free.
Another good thing to have in case of an emergency is a battery-powered weather radio, Sur said. A weather radio provides the most up to date safety information and evacuation information, he said.
“Don’t rely on Wi-Fi alone.” he said.
Every household should have a first aid kit, Sur said.
“An emergency medical kit – even a simple one – can be a life saver,” he said. “Over the years, my Band-Aid first aid kit has come in really handy.”
Emergencies can strike when people in the household are away from home, at work or school. Part of good emergency preparedness is having a list of key phone numbers so that people can find each other and check on each other.
“People depend on their cell phones for phone numbers. But what If a phone is not charged, or if a phone is lost or damaged?” he said.
IEMA has useful emergency checklists and preparedness tips on their website Ready Illinois at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.