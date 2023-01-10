(The Center Square) – A measure sponsors say would provide people from out-of-state seeking abortions in Illinois protection from any legal repercussions is still up in the air as lame-duck session comes to an end on Tuesday.
Illinois already has some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country, with elective abortions legal and no parental notification of minor girls getting the procedure. The state has seen an influx of out-of-state residents seeking to terminate a pregnancy in Illinois because of more restrictive laws in neighboring states.
Amendments to Senate Bill 1534 were filed by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. She says the measure would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois. The bill also would require insurance coverage to include medications prescribed for abortions and require insurers to provide coverage for all associated procedures. It passed the House last week 67-41.
A different measure, House Bill 4664, was heard before the Senate Executive Committee Monday, where state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, said it was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year putting the issue of abortion back to the states.
"It establishes a two-year statute of limitations for claims under the Reproductive Health Act, and it establishes a counterclaim for individuals who have a judgment entered against them in another state for reproductive health care that is legal in this state," Villanueva said.
Villanueva also said the measure would help protect women in Illinois seeking reproductive health services.
"It shields individuals in Illinois from foreign subpoenas, summonses, extradition and foreign judgments related to sexual health care that is lawful in Illinois," Villanueva said.
Molly Rumley also spoke before the committee on behalf of Illinois Right to Life. She said the group is against the measure because of the dangers of specific individuals performing medical procedures.
"One of the major problems we see with this bill is it allows nondoctors to perform surgical abortions," Rumley said. "This is not in the best interest of women. If such surgeries are to be done, they should be done in a manner with physicians who are trained to do this, and that is safe for the women."
Illinois Planned Parenthood President Jennifer Welch celebrated the bill's passage in the House.
"Now more than ever, it's imperative that we continue to fight for equitable access to essential reproductive health care like abortion and gender-affirming care, which is why Planned Parenthood Illinois Action applauds Representative Cassidy and the pro-choice champions in the Illinois General Assembly for their work on the Patient and Provider Protection Act," a statement said.
It is still unclear whether or not the measure will be heard in the Senate before the end of the lame-duck session Tuesday, or if the Senate will move its version to the House. The 102nd General Assembly turns into the 103rd General Assembly Wednesday. That's when all legislation from the prior two years expires and new legislation would need to be filed.