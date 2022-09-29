(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois' 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women's access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
"We find ourselves in Illinois as a bastion of a state that's doing the right thing," Casten said. "Where people are flooding into our borders, straining our public health workers because we are good and decent people."
Casten said he is pro-choice and will vow to keep abortion legal if elected, claiming women's safety is one of the most critical factors.
"When you outlaw abortion, you do not make it illegal," Casten said. "You just make it extremely unsafe."
Casten's opponent, Republican Keith Pekau, spoke with The Center Square and said he does not support lax abortion regulations.
"I am pro-life, I was adopted seven years before Roe v. Wade, and the most loving act of my life was a 15-year-old girl carrying me to term and giving me up for adoption," Pekau said.
Pekau also said that his opponent is falsely portraying his stance on abortion in campaign ads.
"If you look at the ads he has run against me, they are all false," Pekau said. "He claims that I do not believe that there should be exceptions for mothers' life, that I do not believe in exceptions for rape or incest, and I just told you that that is not true."
Pekau said he hopes to make having a child easier for Illinois families.
"If elected, I will do everything in my power to make adoption more affordable and more prevalent, so babies like me can live and parents like mine can have the joys of parenthood," said Pekau.
Voters will choose between the two candidates for the Illinois 6th Congressional District, which covers parts of Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, and McHenry counties.
The general election will be on Nov. 8. Early voting is now underway.